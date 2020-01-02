The Grand Island Police Department is seeking the public’s help in investigating fundraising efforts following the death of a 19-year-old Grand Island woman in July.
Briana Lee Loveland was one of three adults who suffered fatal injuries in a two-vehicle crash near St. Libory on July 10.
“If you or someone you know donated goods, services or money between 07/10/19 and 10/18/19 towards fundraising efforts for the family of Briana Loveland to help with funeral expenses, you may have been the victim of a crime,” says the Grand Island Police Department.
Donations made directly to the family were probably OK, said Police Capt. Jim Duering.
But funds raised on behalf of the Loveland family did not get to the family, Duering said. It’s possible that funds may have been mishandled, Duering said.
Grand Island Police Investigator Jarret Daugherty would like to talk to anyone who responded to a solicitation for money following Loveland’s death.
“Whether it’s $5 or $500, we would like to speak with you,” says a Police Department news release.
Daugherty may be reached at (308) 385-5405, ext. 2262, or through jdaugherty@gipolice.org. Refer to case number L19101643.
Loveland was a passenger in a truck driven by Jessie Scarlett. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highways 281 and 58 in Howard County.
Loveland was pronounced dead at a hospital after the crash. In addition to the three adults who were killed, an unborn child also lost his life in the crash.
In a pair of plea agreements, Scarlett pleaded no contest to one count of motor vehicle homicide and one count of motor vehicle homicide of an unborn child. Scarlett, 35, will be sentenced at 10 a.m. Feb. 3.