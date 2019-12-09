Grand Island police responded Friday night to an armed robbery that took place at JR Liquor at 624 W. Fourth St.
The incident tool place at 8:45 p.m. Officers contacted Kazadi Mukoma, an employee at JR Liquor, who told police that a male, wearing a grey zip up jacket, gloves and a grey mask covering his face up to his eyes, entered the store and pulled a knife.
Mukoma told police that the robber demanded that he put money into a bag that he set it on the checkout counter. Mukoma then told police that the robber left the store after receiving several hundred dollars in cash.
Police said the case is under investigation.