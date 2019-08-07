On Tuesday, Grand Island Police officers were dispatched to the CHI Health St. Francis Emergency Room to investigate a reported assault.
Sandra Garcia told police that her ex-boyfriend, Baylon Bejarano Espinoza, had punched and kicked her, causing various injuries to her body.
Police reported that there were multiple visible bruises and abrasions covering Garcia’s body. She also suffered a broken elbow from the assault.
Garcia reportedly told police that while Espinoza was assaulting her, he threatened to kill her multiple times. Police said she reported that Espinoza wrapped a phone cord around her neck and attempted to smother her with a blanket. He then put his hand over her mouth and nose, causing her breathing to be obstructed.
She told police that caused her to become very light-headed. She also reported that Espinoza had been calling and texting her repeatedly as well as following her.
The reported incidents took place between July 25 and Aug. 6.
On July 25, Garcia said, Espinoza left her a note for her on her vehicle.
Police said that all of the incidents occurred while there was a valid and served protection order in place in which Espinoza was the restricted party and Garcia was the protected party.
Police arrested Espinoza for first degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, 10 protection order violations, stalking and strangulation.
Also on Tuesday, Nicholas Parten reported to police that James Lyons pointed a fixed blade knife at him in a threatening manner. Parten left the scene in fear of his life. Lyons was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit felony. The incident took place at 8:33 p.m. at 121 N. Piper St.