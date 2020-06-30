The man who allegedly committed burglary and arson at 620 S. Blaine St. Sunday evening set fire to paper and a few bags of clothing in the basement, said Grand Island Police Capt. Dean Elliott.
Police arrested Shane Draper at about 6:30 p.m. after a neighbor reported the burglary to police. The 31-year-old Grand Island man is homeless.
Eliott said the suspect perhaps “has some mental health issues.”
When police arrived on the scene, Draper ran back into the house, Elliott said. “He tried to find another avenue of escape but officers surrounded the house quickly and he didn’t come out.”
Police started calling out to Draper to “get him to come out peacefully. Fortunately for him, he did,” Elliott said.
Law enforcement appreciates hearing from people who spot trouble.
“Absolutely. There is nothing better than neighbors looking out for neighbors,” Elliott said. “Regardless of the time of day or night, there’s only a handful of police officers that are out there. We can’t be out there and see everything.”
But neighbors know who belongs in an area, he said.