HASTINGS — One man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a search warrant was served in a suspected child pornography case at a Hastings residence Thursday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Hastings Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol served a warrant at approximately 12:05 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 5000 block of West 12th Street in Hastings.
As law enforcement knocked on the door to the residence and announced their presence, there was noted movement inside of the home. After a short time, law enforcement made entry into the residence.
The officers and troopers searched the home and found a sole occupant of the residence deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No weapons were discharged by law enforcement at the scene, and no injuries were reported by law enforcement.
The deceased occupant of the residence was later identified as 49-year-old Kipp Pfeiffer of Hastings. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning in Omaha.
The Hastings Police Department has been assigned to investigate this case as an “in-custody” death because it occurred in the presence of law enforcement. State law requires an independent investigation be conducted for grand jury purposes.
At a news conference in Lincoln Friday morning — a video of which was posted on the Lincoln Police Department’s Facebook page — Officer Angela Sands said an adult reported to LPD that Pfeiffer was allegedly in possession of child pornography.
Since the crime allegedly occurred in LPD’s jurisdiction, Sands said, it investigated the case. She said the search warrant was served at Pfeiffer’s Hastings home because it was believed there was enough probable cause to believe there was evidence related to the case there.
Sands said only the Nebraska State Patrol and the Lincoln Police Department were involved in serving the search warrant.
“The Nebraska State Patrol and the Lincoln Police Department were both serving the search warrant,” she said. “That is why the Hastings Police Department is agency requested to investigate; they were an uninvolved agency.”
Sands said the alleged victim of the child pornography was a teenager under 18. She added it is unclear whether there are multiple victims in this case, which is what the search warrant was meant to uncover.
Sands said it is too early in the investigation to tell whether Pfeiffer was manufacturing the child pornography or if he was just in possession of it.
“We want to allow for the Hastings Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol to finish up with their investigation before we start releasing more details,” she said.
The case remains under investigation.