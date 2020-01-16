OMAHA — Sidney Britt, 38, and Joshua Britt, 31, were sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Omaha for their roles in the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service tractor-trailer operator in Grand Island.
Last August, Joshua Britt entered a plea of guilty to a charge of Hobbs Act robbery, and Sidney Britt entered pleas of guilty to charges of Hobbs Act robbery and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
On Wednesday, Judge Brian Buescher sentenced Sidney Britt to 20 years imprisonment. After serving his sentence, he will began a five-year term of supervised release.
Buescher sentenced Joshua Britt to 11 years and three months imprisonment. After serving his sentence, he will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
At 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2018, while at the United States Post Office Distribution Center in Grand Island, a postal employee was approached by a masked man brandishing a handgun. The masked man, later identified as Sidney Britt, forced the victim into the passenger seat of the victim’s tractor-trailer at gunpoint, covered the victim’s head and bound his hands.
A third co-defendant, Gary Fellows, then drove the tractor-trailer to a rest area off Interstate 80 where the men further restrained the victim and removed remittance bags from the trailer. They entered a pickup truck driven by Joshua Britt and fled the scene. The loss to the United States Post Office from the robbery was $68,507. At the time of the robbery, Fellows was employed as a tractor-trailer operator for the U.S. Postal Service out of Omaha.
“The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector remains committed to ensuring the accountability of a Postal Service employee engaging in any criminal conduct,” Special Agent-in-Charge John D. Masters said in a statement. “Today’s sentencing is a testament to the professionalism and dedication of the USPS OIG and our partner law enforcement agencies. The USPS OIG, Postal Inspection Service, Nebraska State Patrol, and United States Attorney’s Office acted decisively in the investigation and prosecution of this case.”
Fellows is currently serving a 25-year sentence for his role in the offense.
This case was investigated by Bryce Husak of the Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, the Nebraska State Patrol, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Island Police Department.