Brian Mohr, the Northwest High School teacher who was accused last week of possessing child pornography, was released from jail Wednesday when he paid his bond.
Mohr paid $40,000, which is 10 percent of the $400,000 bond.
Mohr, 37, was charged Jan. 15 with 11 counts of possession of child pornography. Those crimes were allegedly committed on July 1, 2019.
He will have his preliminary hearing at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 12.
Northwest Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Edwards was asked today if Mohr still works at the school.
“I cannot comment on personnel items,” he said.
But Edwards did confirm that action was taken last week to remove Mohr from the classroom.
Mohr was arrested the same day as Northwest student Max Rookstool.
Rookstool, 17, is accused of 17 offenses, 16 of which are felonies.
He was charged with two counts of human trafficking, two counts of human trafficking of a minor, one count of first-degree sexual assault, 11 counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct and one count of unlawful distribution of images or videos of another person’s intimate area. The alleged crimes took place between Aug. 1, 2018, and Oct. 4, 2019.
Rookstool is being charged as an adult. According to court documents, his lawyer is Clarence Mock, who has offices in Oakland and Omaha.
Rookstool’s bond is $750,000.
Judge Alfred Corey scheduled Rookstool’s preliminary hearing for 10 a.m. Feb. 20.