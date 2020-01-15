GIPS sends note to staff members, parents

Though the situation at Northwest High School did not take place at a Grand Island Public Schools campus or involve a GIPS staff member, Grand Island Public Schools sent out a communication to all GIPS parents.

Here is the note, addressed to GIPS families:

“Our entire community has been impacted by the recent social media scam incident involving an area high school teacher and student. Inappropriate images were shared and used to force those involved to perform acts of a sexual nature. An investigation is underway and until it is complete we will not have all the details about this situation.

“Though this did not happen at a GIPS school, we anticipate some students and staff may need support to help them deal with the emotions that such an event produces. We are taking every step to be responsive to the needs of our students and their families. We are following the directives and protocols of Homeland Security and law enforcement.

“If you feel you or your students have been directly impacted or have knowledge related to this incident, please contact Special Agent Michael Einspahr with Homeland Security at (308) 660-6258. If you have any questions or concerns the district can address, please feel free to call your school.

“The Crisis Team members will be available at Grand Island Senior High on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. in the East Conference room. If your student is at another school, they can seek assistance from the school’s counselor or social worker.

“We urge families to use this opportunity to talk about online, social media and overall personal safety. Thank you for your role in helping keep all students safe.”