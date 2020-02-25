A man who had threatened his father with a firearm and killed animals at a rural residence was shot and killed Monday in a confrontation with the Nebraska State Patrol, according to a statement from the patrol.
Print Zutavern, 28, was shot after he got out of an off-road vehicle and moved aggressively toward officers, the patrol said late Monday.
The incident remains under investigation.
The patrol provided this account:
At 6:16 a.m. Monday, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office called for the patrol to help with a standoff north of Arnold. The standoff had begun as a report of a suicidal person.
Patrol negotiators arrived and began communicating with Zutavern. Earlier that day, he had threatened his father with a firearm, shot multiple calves and threatened law officers, according to the patrol.