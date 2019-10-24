A 31-year-old Grand Island mother who allegedly hit her 2-year-old son with a belt several times was arrested Wednesday for intentional child abuse.
Police Capt. Dean Elliott said the single mother who has a “couple of small kids at home” got “frustrated and disciplined one of the children with a belt.” The discipline “left some marks on the child,” Elliott said. “A day care provider saw it and reported it to us.”
The woman admitted to hitting the child with a belt several times.
“The children were taken into protective custody and placed with HHS for the time being for foster care. HHS will work with Mom when she gets out,” Elliott said, referring to the State Department of Health and Human Services.