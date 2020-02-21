After a car containing three missing juveniles was stopped early Friday morning, one of them was apprehended, but the other two fled from police at a high rate of speed.
As they fled, the vehicle reached speeds of 55 to 60 mph in a 25 mph zone, traveling with the headlights off.
Police stopped the car at East 17th and North Oak at 1:35 a.m. because it was being operated without headlights.
All three juveniles provided false names and dates of birth.
As officers began to remove the juveniles from the vehicle, the driver, a 14-year-old female, fled from the traffic stop. Also in the car was a 13-year-old male.
Before the car drove away, police took into custody a 13-year-old female. She was later taken home.
The driver and the 13-year-old male are both still at large.
The 13-year-old female and the male will be referred for false reporting.
The driver is being referred for driving with no headlights, having no operator’s license, flight to avoid arrest and false reporting.