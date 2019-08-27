Mario A. Chavez Jr., who is accused of shooting his estranged wife early Monday morning, was charged Tuesday with six felony offenses.
Chavez, 44, was charged with two counts of use of firearm to commit a felony, one count of first-degree assault and one count of attempt of a Class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony.
Chavez allegedly shot his wife, Melissa Chavez, 50, shortly after midnight at 2104 N. Huston Ave. She was not listed as a patient Monday at CHI Health St. Francis, although police said Chavez was in stable condition and was being treated for her injuries.
Mario Chavez is also charged with two counts of intentional cruelty to an animal. According to court documents, he killed a black cat and shot a house cat.
Judge Arthur Wetzel scheduled Chavez’s preliminary hearing for 2 p.m. Sept. 3 and set bond at $500,000.