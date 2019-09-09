Zachary Fauble was arrested Sunday by Grand Island police after he allegedly punched another man while in the Planet Fitness parking lot.
Austin Hodgen told police that Fauble punched him in the face three or more times. Prior to the dispute becoming physical, Hodgen said, Fauble unholstered a pistol that was stored in the center console of his vehicle and pointed it at him. Hodgen had injuries consistent with being assaulted.
A witness said his vehicle was damaged by Fauble kicking it, attempting to instigate a fight with Hodgen. Police observed damage to the passenger fender and passenger door where it had been kicked.
Fauble was arrested for terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, criminal mischief and third-degree assault.