Grand Island police say Milton Mejia threatened to stab the manager of Lina’s Restaurant Wednesday after not being allowed to use the restroom, and later threatened to kill the arresting officer.
Officers were dispatched to the restaurant, which is at 515 W. Second St., at about 4:15 p.m. After Mejia allegedly threatened the Lina’s manager, he was told not to return to the store, but he did, police say.
Mejia was later contacted and placed under arrest. He threatened to kill the arresting officer, says the police media report. While being booked into jail, he “claimed multiple medical and mental health problems, and later admitted to making those claims in an attempt to get out of going to jail,” says the media report.
He was arrested for two counts of terroristic threats, first-degree trespassing and false reporting.