A man has been referred for charges of first-degree forgery after allegedly using a counterfeit bill to pay for a pizza delivered to his house.
According to the Grand Island Police Department’s media sheet, Dominos Pizza delivered a pizza to a residence in north Grand Island early Saturday morning. The delivery driver noticed the counterfeit currency and called police when he arrived back at Dominos following the delivery.
Officers later made contact with the individual using the counterfeit currency at the home. Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said the offender claimed he received the counterfeit bill as change at Casey’s General Store. However, Duering said video footage from Casey’s appeared to refute his claim.
The individual was referred to the Hall County attorney’s office for charges of first-degree forgery. Duering said no arrests have been made in the case.