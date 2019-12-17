Tristan Bush, who allegedly dragged a Hall County deputy with a car on April 12, began a long stint with the Nebraska Department of Corrections on Nov. 1.
Hall County District Court Judge Andrew Butler sentenced Bush on Nov. 1 on four charges connected with the Hall County pursuit.
On April 12, Bush was a passenger in a car that was pulled over for speeding near the intersection of Old Potash and 110th Road. Deputy Draper Sullivan learned that Bush was wanted on felony warrants. Sullivan attempted to arrest Bush, but he slid into the driver’s seat of the vehicle. A dog that was in the back seat attacked Bush. According to the affidavit, the dog would not release Sullivan, and the deputy “was forced to shoot the dog, as he was unable to get free of the dog and the car was driving away, dragging Deputy Sullivan.”
After the deputy “was able to get free from the dog and the car,” the affidavit says, Bush fled with his 7-year-old son inside. Another deputy, Owen Mendyk, conducted a brief pursuit “but the pursuit was terminated out of concern for the child inside of the car,” the affidavit says.
Bush, 33, pleaded no contest to the four charges, all of which are felonies. He was originally charged with five felonies and a misdemeanor.
Butler sentenced Bush to two to three years in jail for resisting arrest using a deadly weapon, committing child abuse intentionally with no injury and third-degree assault of a health care professional. He was also sentenced to one to two years for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest for a felony.
Those sentences, which began Nov. 1, will run concurrent with each other.
But they will be served consecutively to two other sentences.
In one of those cases, for attempt of a Class 3 felony in 2013, Bush was sentenced to 20 to 60 months. In that case, he was originally charged with burglary.
In another case, for a burglary committed in 2013, Bush was sentenced to eight to 12 years in jail.
Bush will be given no credit for time served in another case that dates back to 2013.
Butler ordered that all of the sentences begin on Nov. 1.