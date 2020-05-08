Alexander Babella. 26, was arrested by Grand Island police Thursday night after he allegedly shot Levi Kullums with a handgun at 331 Nebraska Ave.
Police were called to the scene at 11:23 p.m.
The shot injured Kullums’ hand and stomach. The bullet went three-quarters of the way through his hand, said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.
The shot bruised his stomach, “but the bullet stayed lodged in his hand,” Duering said.
The injury is not considered life-threatening.
When officers arrived, Babella was not at the scene. An officer spotted him walking toward the nearby fire station, where he said he planned to turn himself in.
The shot was fired following a verbal altercation. It is believed that Babella and Kullums had been sharing the residence until recently. Witnesses said Babella had been gone for a week before he returned.
Kullums, 23, lives in Grand Island.
Babella’s permanent address is in Polk.
The handgun used was recovered at the scene.
Babella was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon (firearm) to commit a felony.