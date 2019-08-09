Grand Island police were called to the JBS plant, 555 Stuhr Road, Thursday afternoon following an incident involving a man being assaulted by a meat hook.
Ghazail Osman told police that he was assaulted with a meat hook by Rodney Aldanas at the beef processing plant. The assault, reported at 4:41 p.m., resulted in Osman requiring stitches.
Police located and arrested Aldanas. He was charged with second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
In two other felony incidents on Thursday, the police investigated a report of a 15-year-old juvenile having a sexual relationship with a 19-year-old man between June 12 and Aug. 8. The case remains open.
Also, a Five Points Bank employee reported a counterfeit $20 bill had been deposited in a Pump & Pantry deposit bag between Aug. 6 and Aug. 7.