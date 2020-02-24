A 22-year-old man, who was arrested Saturday night at Bandits Sports Bar, allegedly tried to charge at a police officer, broke the seat belt in a patrol unit and said he was going to kill officers.
Gavin Eberhardt was arrested at about 11:30 p.m. Police arrived at the sports bar, at 1016 N. Diers Ave., in regards to a male making threatening statements. Eberhardt was detained due to being uncooperative, police say.
While he was being detained, police say Eberhardt attempted to charge toward an officer and fought being placed in the back of a patrol unit.
During the arrest process, police say he broke the seat belt in the patrol unit and made threatening statements toward officers.
In Hall County Court Monday, he was charged with three counts of making terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest, first offense. His preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. March 19.