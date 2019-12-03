The case of Vincent T. Mendez III was bound over to Hall County District Court Tuesday by Hall County Judge John Rademacher.
Mendez, 39, waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Mendez is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who worked at a business he owns. Mendez is the owner of Personal Automotive, which is at 2404 W. Old Lincoln Highway.
Mendez is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and first-degree sexual assault. According to the affidavit, the victim is now 17.
Mendez’s attorney, James Wagoner, told a reporter Tuesday that his client is “innocent as hell.” The prosecutor in the case is Sarah Hinrichs.
Rademacher scheduled Mendez’s arraignment for 9 a.m. Jan. 14.