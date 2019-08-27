A 46-year-old Grand Island man is accused of having sexual contact with his stepson, who is a vulnerable adult.
Gary King II was charged Monday in Hall County Court with first-degree sexual assault and abuse of a vulnerable adult.
According to court documents, the alleged victim reported sexual contact from his stepfather on multiple occasions, all without his consent. The victim, whose last name is different from the defendant, receives supplemental security income (SSI) and is unable to live on his own due to mental disabilities.
Grand Island police say that, in an interview, the defendant admitted to sexual contact with his stepson, but said it was consensual.
Judge Arthur Wetzel scheduled King’s preliminary hearing for 4 p.m. Sept. 27.