A Grand Island man lost $1,900 through an online scam in which he thought he was renting a Grand Island home.
The scammer was offering a residence in Grand Island for rent. He requested that money be wired before a lease or key would be provided.
The victim sent a total of $1,900 in three wire transfers.
The criminal had no connection to the Grand Island residence, police say.
Tactical response team surrounds house Sunday
Grand Island police, looking for a person who was wanted elsewhere, surrounded a house at 302 E. Fifth St. beginning late Sunday morning.
The department’s tactical response team was called to the site.
“We had information on a wanted person from an outside jurisdiction being at that residence. We went and served a search warrant looking for that person with the tactical response team because of the nature of the warrant,” said Capt. Jim Duering. “He was not there, so ultimately it was a lot of something for nothing. We didn’t get the person.”
If police receive information the suspect is still in the area, they will resume the search for him.
Teen allegedly punches mother in face, places her in chokehold
A Grand Island mother told police her 14-year-old son punched her in the face, placed her in a chokehold and broke a large stick across her thigh early Monday evening.
The woman, who lives on East 18th Street, had visible swelling and redness to her face and thigh.
The juvenile was placed under arrest and taken to the law enforcement center for juvenile intake. He was cited for second-degree assault.