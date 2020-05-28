A 31-year-old Lincoln man was critically injured in a shooting early this morning in the area of Sycamore and Oklahoma streets.
Grand Island police say Gary Zierke III is in critical condition and has been taken by life flight to an Omaha hospital.
Police responded to the area at 12:20 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Zierke with a single gunshot wound to his head. Lifesaving actions were taken by police personnel until emergency medical services could arrive.
Police believe the incident was drug-related. Zierke was found lying in the grass, in close proximity to a vehicle.
“I don’t think we have it tied to a specific residence,” said Capt. Jim Duering.
Police have identified a suspect, who is being sought. That search has taken place in Hamilton County and perhaps further east, During said. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and Nebraska State Patrol are assisting.
Grand Island police had a busy night. In an unrelated case, an armed person threatened suicide on North Custer, Duering said. The tactical response team was called to that situation, which was resolved peacefully through negotiation. That case began shortly before 2 a.m. and concluded at about 5:15 a.m.
“So you can imagine between that and a shooting investigation going on at one time, we’ve had a busy, busy crew and I’ve got some tired folks,” Duering said.