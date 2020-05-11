During a disturbance early Sunday morning at 511 Memorial Drive, two men and three juvenile males told police they were jumped by a group of 15 to 20 people.
Police were called to the scene at about 3:45 a.m.
At this point, the victims aren’t being very cooperative, so police aren’t sure “where we’re going to go with this,” said Capt. Jim Duering.
There are indications “that the victims came to town for the purpose of getting into a fight, but that it was supposed to be 5 on 5 and then ended up being more like 5 on 15,” Duering said.