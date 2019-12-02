On Saturday in Grand Island, a 13-year-old male allegedly punched his stepfather twice in the face and, in another case, a 16-year-old male threatened his 70-year-old foster mother with a knife.
The 13-year-old male also allegedly grabbed the neck of his 51-year-old stepfather and squeezed his throat. Police were called to the altercation on North Lafayette Avenue at about 8 p.m. When police arrived, they observed the juvenile shoving his stepfather “and calling him choice names,” says the police media report. “The juvenile male had to be placed into double-locked handcuffs to defuse the altercation.”
The stepfather told police about being punched twice in the face and having his throat squeezed during the altercation.
The man had some redness to his neck, the side of his face and ears, police say.
A 17-year-old brother reported that the suspect had made threats to kill him, and had gone to the kitchen in search of a knife.
The 17-year-old said he did not feel safe or for his family. The stepfather confirmed those statements and actions.
The 13-year-old male will be referred for juvenile in need of supervision, third-degree assault, strangulation and terroristic threats.
In the case of the foster mother, the 16-year-old male was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. The alleged crimes, which were reported at about 3:30 p.m., occurred on North Walnut.