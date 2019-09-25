A Hall County District Court jury on Tuesday found Debra Shriner, a 49-year-old Kearney woman, guilty of making a fraudulent insurance claim in the amount of $245,661.21, and guilty of false reporting.
The crimes were committed in Hall County on or between March 31, 2018, and April 2, 2018.
Filing a fraudulent insurance claim is a Class 3 felony. False reporting is a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Judge Mark Young will sentence Shriner at 10 a.m. Dec. 3.
The prosecutor was Deputy Hall County Attorney Katharine Collins. The defendant was represented by James Truell.