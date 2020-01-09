Lincoln -- Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L). Richard Reynolds #86969 left the facility on foot just before 11:00 p.m. on January 8, 2020 after removing the electronic monitoring device on his ankle.
Reynolds started serving his sentence on December 28, 2017. He is serving a six- to 10-year sentence for charges out of Adams County including weapons, domestic assault and assault on an officer. He has a tentative release date of June 16, 2022 and a parole eligibility date of July 25, 2020.
Reynolds is a 35 year old white man, 5’11”, 205 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
Anyone with knowledge of Reynolds’ whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.