On Saturday, at 11:08 p.m., police arrested Luis Ceja Jr. at 2419 Kruse Ave. for DUI after they found him unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with numerous open alcoholic containers near him.
Police said Ceja told them that he was drunk and he showed gross impairment through standardized field sobriety tests and failed portable breath test.
Police reported that when they first approached Ceja, Justin Lindberg approached the officers and the vehicle in an attempt to get Ceja away from police contact.
Police instructed Lindberg to leave the scene a number of times, but he continued to remain in close proximity of the officers.
When police attempted to arrest Lindberg, he resisted by attempting to back away and not allowing his arms to be placed on his lower back to be handcuffed.
Police then said that Lindberg told them that if they contacted him again, he would shoot them.
Ceja was arrested for DUI, open container and DDS. Lindberg was arrested for obstruction and terroristic threats.