District Court Judge Mark Young declared a mistrial Thursday in the trial of a Wood River man accused of two drug-related felonies.
The jury was unable to reach a verdict in either count in the trial of Ernesto Guerrero-Zarraga, 18.
In the first charge, the jury could have found the defendant guilty of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, or guilty of possession of 28 to 139 grams of methamphetamine. He was originally charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within a school zone.
In the second charge, Guerrero-Zarraga was accused of possession of money in violation of drug statutes.
The alleged crimes occurred May 1.
The prosecutor in the case was Sarah Hinrichs. Guerrero-Zarraga was represented by Tom Wagoner.
Young scheduled a pretrial conference in the case for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 4, with another jury trial set for 9 a.m. March 2. Guerrero-Zarraga’s bond was continued with the condition that he return for the pretrial conference and trial.