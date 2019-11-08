SARGENT — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol seized hundreds of packages of THC products after arresting a Minnesota man following a traffic stop in Custer County, according to a press release from NSP.
On Wednesday evening, at approximately 5 p.m., a trooper observed a Saab sedan speeding near the intersection of Victoria Springs Road and Drive 443, about 10 miles west of Sargent.
During the traffic stop, a drug dog from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office detected the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.
The trooper searched the vehicle and found hundreds of containers of THC products, along with four pounds of marijuana.
Troopers found 386 containers of THC wax, 144 packages of THC shatter, 62 THC vape cartridges and 39 containers of THC edibles and liquid products.
Anthony Kolbe, 30, of Sleepy Eye, Minn., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana of more than one pound, possession with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kolbe was lodged in the Custer County Jail.