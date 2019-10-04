HASTINGS — One man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a search warrant was served at a Hastings residence Thursday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Hastings Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol served a warrant at approximately 12:05 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 5000 block of West 12th Street in Hastings.
As law enforcement knocked on the door to the residence and announced their presence, there was noted movement inside of the home. After a short time, law enforcement made entry into the residence.
The officers and troopers searched the home and found a sole occupant of the residence deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No weapons were discharged by law enforcement at the scene, and no injuries were reported by law enforcement.
The deceased occupant of the residence was later identified as 49-year-old Kipp Pfeiffer of Hastings. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning in Omaha.
The Hastings Police Department has been assigned to investigate this case as an “in-custody” death because it occurred in the presence of law enforcement. State law requires an independent investigation be conducted for grand jury purposes.