The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is posting older warrants where there have been no leads in hopes someone in the public may recognize the person named in the warrants and provide new information.
The following people are wanted on warrants:
- Juan Pablo Andrade-Escobar
Juan Pablo Andrade-Escobar, 34, is also known as Pablo Andrade-Escobar, Juan P Andrade, Pablo Andrade-Escobar and Pablo Escobar.
He is Hispanic, 5-foot-2, 130 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair and no tattoos or scars listed.
Andrade-Escobar lists his home country as Honduras.
He is wanted for a failure to appear warrant. The original charge was child abuse. This warrant is for surrounding states only.
- Aaron Vashan Bronson
Aaron Vashan Bronson, 37, is African-American, 6-foot-3, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a scar on his right elbow.
He was was born in Chicago and listed an address in Chicago at the time of his arrest.
Bronson is wanted for a 2008 warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and having no drug tax stamp. His warrant is for surrounding states only.
- Kenyatta Shante Fisher
Kenyatta Shante Fisher, 36, is African-American, 5-foot-4, 128 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She has the tattoo of a ring on one of her fingers on her right hand.
She was born in Illinois and listed Peoria, Ill., as her home at the time of her arrest.
Fisher is wanted for a 2006 warrant for possession of a controlled substance and having no drug tax stamp. Her warrant is for surrounding states only.