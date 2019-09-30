A grand jury Monday found no criminal conduct in the death of 27-year-old Matthew Bradshaw of Grand Island, who died following a motorcycle accident June 5.
Bradshaw collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 281 and Old Potash Road early in the morning of June 5.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, at approximately 12:10 a.m., the State Patrol observed a southbound, orange Kawasaki motorcycle traveling at 80 mph on South Locust Street. The speed limit in that area is 50 mph. Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcycle fled.
In the pursuit of the motorcyclist, troopers said the motorcycle reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, making multiple turns and eventually traveling northbound on Highway 281. “The entire pursuit lasted approximately five minutes,” the State Patrol said.
Bradshaw was transported to CHI Health St. Francis, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat, was not injured.
The State Patrol requested the Grand Island Police Department conduct an investigation.
District Court Judge Mark Young called the grand jury to investigate the circumstances surrounding Bradshaw’s death. Monday afternoon, the grand jury concluded there had been no criminal conduct on the part of any individual in the accident. The grand jury returned what is called a “No True Bill” and issued a grand jury report containing their findings and recommendations. That report has been filed with the clerk of the district court.
The special prosecutors were Sarah Hinrichs and Matthew Boyle.
While the grand jury was in session, members of the public were prohibited from bringing cellphones or cameras into Hall County Courthouse.