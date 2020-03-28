An arrest warrant has been issued for Rhonda Rowe of Grand Island, who is accused of stealing money from Grand Kubota of Grand Island.
The 44-year-old woman will be charged with theft by unlawful taking totaling $5,000 or more, which is a Class 2A felony.
Rowe formerly worked at Grand Kubota. The company controller says the amount of money missing and fraudulently charged to Kubota is $137,155.27, according to an affidavit written by a Nebraska State Patrol investigator.
Rowe began work as a bookkeeper at Grand Kubota in August 2018. Her employment was terminated Jan. 17.