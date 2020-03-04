Racquel Hamilton, 31, of Grand Island, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Lincoln to nine years and two months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Senior United States District Judge Richard G. Kopf issued the sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. Hamilton will serve a four-year term of supervised release after completing her prison term.
In March 2019, the Grand Island Police Department received a tip of Hamilton’s whereabouts. Hamilton had an active warrant for her arrest. The police located Hamilton and found her to have methamphetamine in her coat pocket and a large amount of money. The methamphetamine was sent to the Nebraska State Crime Lab for testing. Results confirmed that the methamphetamine found on Hamilton was 11 grams of pure methamphetamine.
This case was investigated by the Grand Island Police Department and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force.