A 17-year-old has been convicted of second-degree murder in relation to an April 2019 shooting.
On Friday, District Court Judge Andrew Butler convicted Arek Friedricksen, 17, of Grand Island, in the murder of Vincent Arrellano Jr. on April 24, 2019. Arrellano suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the area of 11th and Evans streets. He died later that night at CHI Health St. Francis.
In a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to reduce Friedricksen’s murder charge from first-degree — a class 1A felony — to second-degree murder — a class 1B felony — and dropped a class 1C felony charge of using a firearm to commit a felony in exchange for Friedricksen’s no contest plea.
Friedricksen’s sentencing is set for 11 a.m. July 31 in Hall County District Court. According to court records, the joint recommendation is that he be sentenced to 40 to 45 years in prison.