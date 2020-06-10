Dilson Villatoro, 36, of Grand Island was sentenced Monday to a nine-year term of imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
He was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp.
Villatoro will serve a three-year term of supervised release following his release from the Bureau of Prisons. There is no parole in the federal system. Villatoro, a lawful permanent resident of the U.S., will likely be deported from the United States to Guatemala after serving his prison term.
In October, a patrol officer stopped Villatoro’s vehicle after he failed to signal a turn. After the vehicle came to a complete stop, Villatoro got out and began walking away from the scene at a brisk pace. The officer instructed him to stop, and he was escorted back to his vehicle and frisked. The patrol officer found a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine in Villatoro’s pants pocket. Officers subsequently recovered more than 200 grams of methamphetamine from two Ziploc baggies found on the passenger side floorboard of his vehicle.
The case was primarily investigated by the Grand Island Police Department.