OMAHA — Cesar Medina of Grand Island was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to 175 months in prison for distribution of meth.
U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. handed down the sentence, which is to run concurrent to a previously imposed state sentence.
Medina, 30, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for Medina’s Grand Island home and hotel room after police property was stolen out of a pickup truck. The warrant was executed on Nov. 20, 2018.
At his residence investigators recovered drug paraphernalia, several cellphones, digital scales, a bag containing 28.9 grams of methamphetamine, his hotel room key, venue items, a large bag containing unused Ziploc bags, and a bag containing 347.9 grams of methamphetamine. At time of his arrest, Medina had 31.8 grams of meth on his person.
The case was primarily investigated by the Grand Island Police Department.