A Grand Island man was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison and five years of supervised release with special conditions for receipt of child pornography.
Steven G. Peterson, 41, was sentenced Thursday in Lincoln by Chief United States District Judge John M. Gerrard.
In addition to the sentence, United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Peterson will be required to register as a sex offender and pay $4,000 in restitution.
Parole is not offered within the federal system.
On April 24, 2018, a search and seizure warrant was carried out by the Grand Island Police Department. The search led to the confiscation of numerous electronic devices suspected to contain child pornography.
A forensic examination of the devices led to the discovery of 984 child exploitative materials on a phone, tablet and laptop. User information on the devices indicated each was in Peterson’s possession.
Contents of files on the laptop portrayed the sexual abuse and exploitation of infants or toddlers.
The tablet contained materials showing videos of sadistic sexually explicit acts involving teenagers and photographs of children as young as three engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
The phone contained materials depicting children as young as infants engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Peterson’s case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood directs federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children on the Internet. The project also works to identify and rescue victims.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit projectsafechildhood.gov.