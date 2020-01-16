OMAHA — Sergio Dominguez, formerly of Grand Island, was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years and eight months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Following the prison term, Dominguez will serve five years on supervised release.
Dominguez, 28, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard, according to U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.
Between Jan. 8, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2018, with the assistance of a confidential informant, law enforcement officers completed a series of controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Sergio Dominguez and his co-defendants, James Hernandez-Samayoa and Daniel Espinoza Garcia.
The amount of methamphetamine sold during the controlled buys involving the defendants exceeded three pounds of actual or pure methamphetamine. The investigation revealed that, during 2018, Dominguez made several trips to Mexico and cities in the southwestern United States, including Phoenix and Los Angeles, to arrange for methamphetamine to be transported to Grand Island.
Dominguez then oversaw the delivery of methamphetamine in the Grand Island area. At sentencing, the District Court assessed an enhancement because Dominguez played a managerial role in the offense, and an additional enhancement because Dominguez’s offense involved the illegal importation of methamphetamine into the United States and that occurred with Dominguez’s knowledge.
This case was investigated by the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, which is composed of members from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, the Nebraska State Patrol, the Grand Island Police Department, the Hall County Sheriff’s Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, the Hastings Police Department and the Kearney Police Department.