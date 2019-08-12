Grand Island Police are investigating a robbery that happened Saturday, where a man was robbed at knife point.
On Saturday, at 11 p.m., at 803 N. Sycamore St., Carlos Ovando told police that he was attempting to get into his residence when two Hispanic males approached him and held a knife to his neck demanding his money.
After a brief tussle between Ovando and the robbers, police reported that the two males took off running with his money, which was estimated at between $700 to $800.
Ovando was injured as a result of the robbery, but police said his injuries did not require medical attention.
Police report that there are currently no suspects identified in this case. The case is still under investigation.
In an incident that took place on Sunday, police reported that Leroy Young was arrested for drug charges at 408 W. Koenig St., Apartment 102, at 2:09 p.m..
Young was arrested after officers contacted him regarding a disturbance in the 400 block of West Koenig Street.
Young was found to be in possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and a controlled substance (meth).
Also, on Sunday, at 6:58 p.m. at 2116 W. Division St., police were called after Ashley Washburn reported that after having a get together at her home, her purse was stolen. The case is under investigation.