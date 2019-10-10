Vincent T. Mendez III, a 39-year-old Grand Island man, is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who worked at a business in which he’s part owner.
Mendez is an owner of Personal Automotive, which is at 2404 W. Old Lincoln Highway.
He was charged in Hall County Court with first-degree sexual assault of a child and first-degree sexual assault.
“We’re going to defend it vigorously,” said Mendez’s attorney, James Wagoner.
According to the affidavit, the victim is now 17. The affidavit says the girl maintains she was sexually assaulted about 10 times over a two-year period by Mendez at Personal Automotive, from 2016 to 2018. Two other locations are also mentioned.
The affidavit mentions an individual who supposedly “witnessed Mendez getting up on” the girl at Personal Automotive. The individual, contacted by The Independent, said the affidavit is incorrect and that he will strongly support Mendez.
Judge John Rademacher scheduled Mendez’s preliminary hearing for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and set bond at $150,000. Mendez was released when he paid 10 percent of that amount.
A condition of the bond is that he has no contact with his accuser.