The Grand Island Police Department used its tactical response team to arrest a man who is wanted in Kansas early Wednesday morning at 809 S. Locust St.
Loengrys Castellanos Mesa, 35, was arrested on a warrant from Crowley County, Kan.
Two officers arrived at the home at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. They were aware that the man, who lives at 809 S. Locust, had “a serious warrant for his arrest,” Capt. Jim Duering said.
“While one officer was knocking on the door, the other one hit one of the windows with his flashlight and saw the subject inside,” Duering said. The man refused to come out, so police got a search warrant.
“Due to the nature of the warrant and some information that he may be armed, we called the tactical response team to serve the warrant,” he said. “He was never cooperative, but we were able to get him without any real major incident.”
Before the suspect came out, police launched chemical munitions into the house.
Castellanos Mesa does not face local charges. The Kansas warrant was issued for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary of a motor vehicle, criminal threat, theft, stalking and domestic battery.
Police were on the scene until a little after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, “but I think they had him (in) custody before then,” Duering said.