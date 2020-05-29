A Grand Island man was arrested on multiple charges following an alleged exposure incident Thursday evening.
According to the Grand Island Police Department media sheet, Ishag Ibrahim entered the Pump and Pantry store at 704 W. Second St. and allegedly exposed himself to four adults and a child. The report says the female’s boyfriend confronted Ibrahim, leading the boyfriend to be struck with a thick metal cooking sheet.
The man attempted to stop the blows from Ibrahim with his hands and arms, which caused pain to his hands. The male pushed Ibrahim, who then allegedly stumbled around and knocked over a popcorn machine, causing it to fall to the ground and shatter. Ibrahim then dropped the cookie sheet and ran out of the store.
He was later located and arrested on charges of second-degree assault, four counts of public indecency, third-degree sexual assault, criminal mischief, child abuse and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Ibrahim was not listed on the Hall County Jail’s inmate list.