Joel Quezada was arrested Saturday for obstruction and drug paraphernalia and Gregory Dunn was arrested for obstruction, possession of one ounce of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Quezada also was referred for terroristic threats against a police officer.
Grand Island Police had responded at 2:35 a.m. to a report the vehicle in which the men were sitting was suspicious. According to the police report, as police tried to contact the two men in the vehicle at 2304 Sherman Blvd., they “quickly exited and began to walk away.”
Police then told both men to stop, but they became “verbally combative and refused,” the report said. Officers also reported an “overwhelming odor of marijuana could be smelled coming from the vehicle in which they were occupying.”
Both Quezada and Dunn were instructed by police “numerous times to stop, but they would not.”
Police also said they refused to return to the vehicle and the two men were arrested.
Police searched the vehicle and found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a .45 caliber round.