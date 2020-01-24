A Grand Island man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attempting to cash a counterfeit check from a school district four states away.
Abdihakim Farah was arrested at Payday Express, which is inside Express Pawn at 645 S. Locust St., Suite Two, while he was attempting to cash a counterfeit check from Buckeye Valley Local Schools in Delaware, Ohio.
Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said there was a report of a check forgery reported on Jan. 15 by Buckeye Valley Local Schools in Delaware, Ohio. The media sheet from Jan. 16 states that the Delaware County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office reported a transaction involving a forged check from the district occurred at Heartland Bank in Grand Island. At that point, Duering said, police began investigating.
“In this (latest) case, we had a couple entities in town that thought it was suspicious as Farah tried to pass another check. Payday Express actually called an investigator who had conversations with the local check cashing places about this type of activity.”
Duering said Express Pawn employees called GIPD and officers were able to catch Farah in the act. He said Farah allegedly had not only the check he was trying to forge for “just shy of $2,000,” but was in possession of another counterfeit check totaling $2,000. GIPD was also able to connect Farah to the incident that occurred on Jan. 15.
Duering said he is uncertain as to how Farah obtained the counterfeit checks from the Buckeye Valley Local School District.
Farah was arrested for first-degree forgery and criminal possession of a forged instrument.