Javier Contreras-Rodriguez of Grand Island was sentenced Friday to imprisonment for 100 months, to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release, by U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr.
Contreras was convicted of distribution of methamphetamine.
On March 22, 2017, in Grand Island, confidential informants acting at the direction of investigators conducted a controlled buy of approximately half an ounce of methamphetamine from Contreras-Rodriguez, said U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly. Investigators observed the transaction, during which Contreras-Rodriguez sold approximately 19 grams of meth to the informants.
Contreras’s prior criminal convictions include resisting arrest, felony robbery, DUI, additional felony narcotics distribution and assault. All of these prior convictions factored into the 100-month sentence. He ingested methamphetamine on his person at the time of his arrest, resulting in a brief period of hospitalization.
The case was investigated by the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, including the Adams County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.