Following a dispute Friday evening, Corey Endsley of Grand Island was arrested after he allegedly struck a Kearney man with a baseball bat.
Endsley, 38, and Jonathon Schilling of Kearney were hanging out at Endsley’s residence at 220 W. Phoenix Ave.
The two men got into an argument. Endsley pushed Schilling out of the house and “closed the door behind him,” said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. During the course of the incident Endsley’s door glass and window were broken.
The men’s stories differ, Duering said. Endsley told police he struck Schilling with a baseball bat after Schilling came back into the house.
Schilling said the window was broken in the course of the argument.
Police arrived at the residence at about 8:30 p.m.
Endsley was arrested for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Schilling was referred for first-degree trespassing and criminal mischief totaling less than $500.
The door glass had a value of $200, and the window was worth $100.