The following people are wanted on warrants:
— Timothy L. Wallace, 39, white male, 5 foot 10 inches, 180 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for robbery, burglary, terroristic threats and being a habitual criminal on a warrant dated July 16.
— Rene V. Rodriguez Jr., 26, Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches, 140 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for flight to avoid arrest, reckless driving, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance, leaving an accident scene without furnishing information, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on a warrant dated July 3.
— Rigo J. Torres, 19, Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches, 150 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on a warrant dated July 11.
— Stephanie L. Sanders. 33, white female, 5 foot 3 inches, 265 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for Drug Court (original charge possession of a controlled substance) on a warrant dated July 15.
— Donnie L. Bagola, 32, Indian female, 5 feet 5 inches, 142 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, failure to appear for child abuse, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and failure to pay for having no operator’s license on a warrant dated July 9.
— Joel C. Lapointe, 44, Indian male, 6 feet, 245 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to pay for violating a protection order on a warrant dated July 17.
— Jeremy A. Mason, 36, white male, 5 feet 9, 155 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair, wanted for revocation of probation (original charge third-degree sexual assault) on a warrant dated July 18.
— Jose M. Rivas, 36, Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches, 145 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for revocation of probation and theft by unlawful taking on a warrant dated July 16.
— Farah Abdihakim, 29, black male, 6 feet 1, 165 pounds, black eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for third-degree domestic assault on a warrant dated July 15.