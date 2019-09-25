The following people are wanted on warrants:
- Raymond L. Moreno Jr., 34, Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches, 160 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for third-degree domestic assault on a warrant dated Sept. 19.
- Grady M. Meents, 29, white male, 5 feet 11 inches, 170 pounds, green eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to comply with a court order on a warrant dated Sept. 16.
- Randy A. Thornton, 24, white male, 6 feet, 195 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500 on a warrant dated Sept. 17.
- Edward Garcia-Castillo, 26, Hispanic male, 5 foot 10 inches. 145 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for obstructing a peace officer, no operator’s license and speeding on a warrant dated Sept. 18.
- Dominic A Quaintance, 25, white male, 6 foot 1, 170 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for theft by shoplifting, driving during suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia on a warrant dated Sept. 18.
- Shantel S. Ervin, 39, black female, 5 feet 6 inches, 140 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for criminal mischief on a warrant dated Sept. 18.
- Alana A, Kaiser, 31, Indian female, 5 feet 4 inches, 120 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to pay for first-degree criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting on a warrant dated Sept. 18.
- Denise D, Starkey, 45, Indian female, 5 feet 4 inches, 135 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for third-degree assault on a warrant dated Sept. 18.